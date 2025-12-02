Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) & DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Financial Analysis

Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY – Get Free Report) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rediff.com India and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Rediff.com India alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 0.00 DHI Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

DHI Group has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 154.69%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Rediff.com India.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DHI Group $131.24 million 0.67 $250,000.00 ($0.31) -6.02

This table compares Rediff.com India and DHI Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rediff.com India.

Risk and Volatility

Rediff.com India has a beta of 14.47, indicating that its stock price is 1,347% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rediff.com India and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A DHI Group -6.97% 9.02% 4.54%

Summary

DHI Group beats Rediff.com India on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rediff.com India

(Get Free Report)

Rediff.com India Limited engages in the online business in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform; and online advertising services. Its websites consist of information relating to sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; and search facilities, as well as a range of community features, including as e-mail and shopping. The company delivers its services on PCs, tablets, and various mobile platforms. Rediff.com India Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.