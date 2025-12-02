Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 850.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of QQQM opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

