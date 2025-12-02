Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,840,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 304.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,184,000 after acquiring an additional 731,817 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 214,792 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $9,839,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,995,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

In other news, Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $54,357.48. Following the sale, the director owned 2,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,237.60. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 22,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $3,848,908.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,618,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,390,648.60. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,168 shares of company stock valued at $96,473,946. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $162.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The firm had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

