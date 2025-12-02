Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 261,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,840,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $585.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $219.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $30,003,027. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

