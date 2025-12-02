Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 15,498 Shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF $PULT

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Free Report) by 108.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PULT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,838,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,929,000 after buying an additional 1,170,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1861 per share. This is an increase from Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

