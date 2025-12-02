Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cavco Industries worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 151.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $584.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.22. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.53 and a 52-week high of $613.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.30 by $0.25. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.99, for a total value of $284,495.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,594.31. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.