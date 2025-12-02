Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $606.2857.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $491.90 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $595.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

