Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 2,974 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $988,822,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 97,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $231.41 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

