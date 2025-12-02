Legal & General Group Plc Buys 8,619 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of Genworth Financial worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 220.1% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 165,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 113,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 95,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:GNW opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genworth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
