Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 4,520 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The firm had revenue of $261.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

