Legal & General Group Plc Buys 65,181 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Rithm Capital worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RITM shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.4%

RITM opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rithm Capital

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of Rithm Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $214,256.35. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

