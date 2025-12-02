Legal & General Group Plc Buys 7,110 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Resideo Technologies worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 639,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100,477 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.1% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $250,011.32. Following the acquisition, the director owned 340,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,450,252.28. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 566,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.82 per share, with a total value of $18,034,239.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,960,492 shares in the company, valued at $476,042,855.44. The trade was a 3.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,926,480 shares of company stock worth $60,909,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

