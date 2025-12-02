Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 6,450 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of StepStone Group worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STEP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 269.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,962,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,748,000 after buying an additional 2,161,548 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $757,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,985.20. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 171,806 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,214 in the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StepStone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.00%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

