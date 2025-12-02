Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of NewMarket worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in NewMarket by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 55 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 100.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth $83,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in NewMarket by 20.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $760.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $783.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $746.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NewMarket Corporation has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $875.97.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEU

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.