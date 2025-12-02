Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,793 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after buying an additional 1,045,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,215,000 after buying an additional 785,494 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,305,000 after acquiring an additional 404,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $15,318,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. CLSA upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.89.

NYSE BABA opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

