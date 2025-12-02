Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Krystal Biotech worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,764,000 after purchasing an additional 365,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,223,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 99.9% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 400,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,254,000 after buying an additional 200,244 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,455,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.39. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $221.84.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.72 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, September 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

