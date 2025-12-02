Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 89.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.95. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $140.27.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.