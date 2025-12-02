Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $383,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

