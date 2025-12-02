Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

