Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,808 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.