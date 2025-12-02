Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

