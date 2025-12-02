Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $149.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $115.07 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.03.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.