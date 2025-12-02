State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $377.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.66 and a 200 day moving average of $446.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.14 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $497.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.78.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

