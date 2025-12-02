Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 5,676 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.