OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,209,000 after buying an additional 1,219,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,966,000 after purchasing an additional 367,960 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,284,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,999,000 after purchasing an additional 365,229 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,525,000 after purchasing an additional 364,268 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of OGE stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.