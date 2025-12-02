Barrington Research Estimates LINC Q2 Earnings

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Monday, December 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.27 million, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,535,000 after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,449,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,168,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,281 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 738,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

