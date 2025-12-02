Sfmg LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 16,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total transaction of $309,445.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,413.90. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,306. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,923 shares of company stock worth $26,007,416. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.93.

Read Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $640.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $680.90 and a 200-day moving average of $706.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.