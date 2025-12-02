State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 92,533 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 245.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,533 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Insmed by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $88,351,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $37,214,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Insmed by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,222,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,274,000 after buying an additional 470,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Insmed by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,406,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,310,000 after buying an additional 468,058 shares in the last quarter.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total transaction of $4,985,951.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,889.56. The trade was a 33.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $14,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,677 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,224.30. The trade was a 57.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 233,650 shares of company stock worth $41,063,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $211.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.54. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

