Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Otter Tail worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OTTR. Weiss Ratings raised Otter Tail from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of OTTR opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $86.22.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

