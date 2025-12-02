State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,530 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ciena by 107.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,965.34. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,992.08. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,135 shares of company stock worth $7,397,518 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $200.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.89. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

