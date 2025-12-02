FY2025 EPS Estimates for FSI Lowered by Singular Research

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Singular Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 1st. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Singular Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flexible Solutions International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 2.9%

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

