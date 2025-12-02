State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

