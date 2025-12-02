State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,675,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,545,000 after purchasing an additional 785,864 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $1,746,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 21.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,581,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 284,323 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 44.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,376,000 after purchasing an additional 325,890 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wall Street Zen lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $213,220.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $829,639.02. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $68,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,285 shares in the company, valued at $692,730.65. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -482.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

