Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,332 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.3% of Groupe la Francaise’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $141,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,057.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $895.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.48.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partners upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,058.86.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

