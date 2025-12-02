Apple Inc. $AAPL is Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,001 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $283.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $283.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

