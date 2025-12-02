206,705 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 206,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Alamos Gold by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AGI. Zacks Research cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.