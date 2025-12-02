Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $253,240.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,363. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:AFG opened at $135.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.34. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

