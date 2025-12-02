Contrasting Resolute Holdings Management (RHLD) and Its Peers

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Resolute Holdings Management to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Resolute Holdings Management and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resolute Holdings Management 1 0 0 0 1.00 Resolute Holdings Management Competitors 955 3148 4604 192 2.45

As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Resolute Holdings Management’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resolute Holdings Management has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Holdings Management $420.57 million $110.26 million -363.19 Resolute Holdings Management Competitors $18.37 billion $312.00 million 33.45

This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Resolute Holdings Management’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Resolute Holdings Management. Resolute Holdings Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Holdings Management 23.82% -646.55% 9.94% Resolute Holdings Management Competitors 0.79% -7.57% -4.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of Resolute Holdings Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Resolute Holdings Management peers beat Resolute Holdings Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

