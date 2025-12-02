Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 723,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 363,252 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 678,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 105,846 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 226,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,325,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 838,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 719,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,450. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:TEVA opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

