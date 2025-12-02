Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,963 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $979,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,130 shares in the company, valued at $418,710.60. The trade was a 70.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 138.13 and a beta of 2.19. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

