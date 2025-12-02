Head-To-Head Analysis: Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ) and Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) and Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amerant Bancorp and Susquehanna Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Susquehanna Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Susquehanna Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Susquehanna Bancshares is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $605.50 million 1.30 -$15.75 million $1.58 12.06 Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Susquehanna Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Susquehanna Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amerant Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Susquehanna Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 9.74% 7.82% 0.70% Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Susquehanna Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services. It provides a range of retail banking services, including checking, savings and club accounts, check cards, debit cards, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, personal loans, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides a range of commercial banking services, including business checking accounts, cash management services, money market accounts, land acquisition and development loans, commercial loans, floor plan, equipment and working capital lines of credit, small business loans and internet banking services.

