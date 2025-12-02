Head to Head Review: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City and WesBanco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $297.16 million 5.91 $117.10 million $8.70 14.00 WesBanco $873.00 million 3.60 $151.51 million $1.96 16.70

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than City. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. City pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and WesBanco has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares City and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 32.33% 16.66% 1.93% WesBanco 13.91% 8.55% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for City and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 5 1 0 2.17 WesBanco 0 4 2 1 2.57

City presently has a consensus price target of $133.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.41%. WesBanco has a consensus price target of $39.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given WesBanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than City.

Volatility and Risk

City has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WesBanco beats City on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; amortized home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts, as well as owner-occupied real estate and construction, land development, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. In addition, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

