Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 167,930 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,464,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 493,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

NYSE APAM opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $301.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 22.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.17%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

