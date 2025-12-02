Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Oceaneering International worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 144,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $742.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.21%.Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

