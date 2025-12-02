Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $235,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIPC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $47.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.