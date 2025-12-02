Analysts Set RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) PT at $180.44

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,333,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 10.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 28,295.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $168.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.77. RTX has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

