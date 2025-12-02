Korea Investment CORP Has $6.89 Million Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Revvity worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. Revvity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.75 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Revvity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.