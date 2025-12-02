Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,656 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

