Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,993 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 220.61%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

