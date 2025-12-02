Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after buying an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,217 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $185.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

